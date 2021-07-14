18 years ago, Michele Burnes at the Urbana Medical Clinic witnessed a peculiar coincidence. Three women all had their initial prenatal visits to the newly-opened clinic in June the previous year. She kept tabs on all three and they joked on who was going to give birth first.
“I’m doing the wheel about their approximate date,” Burnes said. “All the moms knew each other too so we had open dialogue. We were trying to figure out who was going to come first and who was going to come last.”
All three babies came in March of 2003 on the 7th, 27th and 31st. But what was truly amazing was all three mothers decided on the name “Emma” for their daughters. Emma Jean Arnold was first, followed by Emma Jo Wiley and Emma Elaine Dickinson arrived just in the nick of time.
“I was talked about so much when we were younger,” Dickinson said. “I always thought it was funny. We all stayed friends. When we whitewashed the high school parking lot during Homecoming, we wrote ‘Emma³’ on our spot.”
Burnes and the mothers got together for a photo and article in the Cedar Valley Times that April. The clipping is in each of their houses and the Wileys even had it out on display at Emma Jo’s graduation party.
“We’ve always had people say ‘oh my gosh, you have three Emmas in your grade?’ and we’re like ‘fun fact’ and give them the lowdown,” Wiley said. “It’s cool that we’ve shared that over the years.”
All three girls continued to get their checkups and physicals at the Urbana Clinic with Burnes, who delighted in watching the girls grow up over the years from babies to teenagers. She and Robin Martin, Foundation Director at Virgnia Gay Hospital, arranged for a photo to be taken before the three Emmas head off to college next month.
“They’ve grown up so fast and this happened so suddenly,” Burnes said. “I contacted Robin and said it was time and our window to recreate this article was small. I wanted to hear more about the next chapters in their lives and talk about their friendships through the years. It’s wonderful they’ve stayed so connected through these years.”
Burnes enjoyed a moment with the girls, reflecting on how healthy all three were as babies and getting to see them regularly through the years as a small town doctor. She encouraged them to remember the importance of their friendships.
“It’s rewarding to see her so often,” Arnold said. “She’s been so nice to us. We all still laugh about it. No one else can say we were all born the same month, have the same name and the same person caring for us for 18 years.”
Although each Emma will go their separate ways this fall, Burnes hopes they continue to keep in touch and one day bring their own children to her for checkups. Whether or not their children will be born in the same month and have the same first name is to be determined.