Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during a press conference on Wednesday the state will open COVID vaccinations to all Iowans on April 5 with news the federal allocation will increase last this month.
“Now that our national vaccine supply is projected to significantly increase in the next two weeks and Iowans have demonstrated our ability to work together to ensure the vaccine is administered efficiently and responsibly, I’m confident that we’re prepared to open up even more,” Reynolds said. “Today, I’m announcing that all Iowans will be eligible for vaccination starting Monday, April 5th, as long as the vaccine allocation increases as we have been told and are expecting.”
During a call with the White House COVID-19 Response Team on Tuesday, Reynolds was informed the federal government would provide an additional 20 million doses of vaccines nationwide to their current weekly allocation, including 4-6 million of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to be mainly used for workers in facilities such as food processing plants. The additional allocation for Iowa specifically was not stated by Reynolds during the conference, yet the governor was "confident" the state has the right system in place to make an increase of vaccinations possible.
According to Reynolds, 1.5 million vaccine doses have been administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Coronavirus.iowa.gov has reported 413,212 Iowans have completed their vaccine series, including 3,263 Benton County residents.
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will provide updates when made available.