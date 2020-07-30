Cedar Rapids—Allen Naylor, 65, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
A memorial visitation will be held 10:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home followed by inurnment at the Urbana Cemetery. A Celebration of Life picnic will be held at B. L. Anderson Park, Vinton, immediately following inurnment.
Allen was born February 6, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Lyle and Merlene Harrelson Naylor. He was a graduate of Urbana High School.
On October 7, 2012, Allen was united in marriage with Tamar Waddell in Cedar Rapids.
Allen was employed at Hunter’s Specialty and was known to be a “jack of all trades”. Leisure time would find Allen “tinkering” in the garage, doing small engine repairs, deer hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Tamar; sons, Austin Lucas, Jeremy (Stacy) Koopman, Matt (Tiffany Fritz) Stevens; daughters, Aleenna (Brian) Naylor-Bruck, Michelle Stevens, Merinda (Adam Keller) Stevens; siblings, Michael (Kathy) Naylor, Stephen (Tami) Naylor, Deborah Bergen and Rhonda (Randy) Sacora; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Allen and his family.