March 14, 1920 — Feb. 22, 2020
STRAWBERRY POINT — Almon C. “Al” Fliehler, 99, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Strawberry Point, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Western Home in Cedar Falls. He was born in Strawberry Point, March 14, 1920, to Henry M. and Cassy (Hughes) Fliehler. Military: U.S. Army, WWII. Marriage: to Marian Westendorf, June 15, 1943; to Charlotte (Muller) Fritz, Sept. 7, 1991 (d. 2004).
Survivors include his 3 children, Susan, Sheryl, and Richard; 2 stepchildren, 2 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 5 step great-grandchildren.
Memorial service with military rites will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Strawberry Point with the Rev. Susan Friedrich officiating. Inurnment at a later date in Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point. Visitation is 10 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.