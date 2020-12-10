Almond Sparkle Cookies

Ingredients
1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated sugar cookie dough
1/3 cup roasted blanched whole almonds*
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup coarse sugar
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 to 3 teaspoons milk
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
Steps:
Heat oven to 350°F.
Meanwhile, in food processor, place almonds. Cover; process with on-and-off pulses until finely ground.
In large bowl, break up cookie dough. Add flour and ground almonds; stir with spoon or hands until well blended.
Shape dough into 38 (1-inch) balls. Roll balls in coarse sugar. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake 9 to 12 minutes or until edges are set but not brown. Remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes.
In small bowl, stir powdered sugar, milk and almond extract, adding enough milk for desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle over cooled cookies.
*Cook’s note: To toast almonds, heat oven to 350°F. Spread almonds in ungreased shallow pan. Bake 6 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until light golden brown.