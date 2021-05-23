Vinton-Shellsburg senior Brayden Almquist is heading to State after qualifying as an individual at Districts in Burlington on Thursday, becoming the first Viking to qualify since 2016.
“This is very exciting for our program having Brayden go to State,” coach Chad Pettyjohn said. “He worked on his short game over the last two years and has become very consistent. We expected big things out of him last year and saw that this year instead.”
Almquist shot 80 at Flint Hills in Burlington to qualify as an individual. The Vikings finished fourth overall in what Pettyjohn knew would be a hard district to play in.
“There were two competitive teams in Monticello and Solon there and we had an outside chance,” Pettyjohn said. “We got a couple scores that I thought were very good. We just couldn’t find that fourth score to get over the hump.’
The senior has been the Viking’s number one golfer all season long and was the medalist at Sectionals in Shellsburg as VS finished second. He was sad to see the team miss out on State with him, but felt supported by his teammates and coaches.
“I’m excited to be playing there for the school,” Almquist said. “I knew there would be a lot of great players out at Districts and tried to keep a positive mindset, stay focused. Getting top two wouldn’t be easy, but I think we bounced back and played our game well.”
The State Golf Championship will be held at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown from Thursday to Friday. Almquist stated his goal to place high and more importantly “have some fun” in his final high school meet.