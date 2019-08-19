Sept. 22, 1932 — Aug. 18, 2019
MANCHESTER — Alvin Harold Miller, 86, of Manchester, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 22, 1932, in Manchester, to Harold J. and Helen E. (Bergren) Miller and later, Beth Miller. Military: U.S. Navy, 1951-55. Founder, owner of Tri-State Engineers, 1964-2002. Marriage: Oct. 15, 1981 to Jan Mead on Maui, Hawaii. Survivors: wife Jan, children Jessica, Mattson, Denise, Craig, Dana, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings.
Memorial service with military rites will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Community Congregational Church, Manchester, with the Rev. David Grandon officiating. Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, and 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
