AMANA – Enjoy the great outdoors in the Amana Colonies July 11-12, with Bike and Hike Weekend. This weekend event highlights exercise, the outdoors, and the historic Amana Colonies. Bring your bicycle or walking shoes, as there are events and special routes set up for all skill and age levels.
Saturday, July 11 Millstream Brewery will be sponsoring the centerpiece of the weekend, “Tour de Brew.” This 38-mile poker bike ride is ideal for riders that will be searching to replace RAGBRAI this year. The trail begins and ends at Millstream Brewery while taking participants to neighboring towns north of the Amana Colonies and includes several beverage breaks.
Amana Colonies Gravel Bike Routes are also featured Bike and Hike Weekend. These challenging routes are located on the Iowa country gravel roads that stretch north, connecting the villages of Middle Amana, High Amana, and West Amana.
Amana Colonies hiking/walking trails travel through both the villages and into the countryside. Five trails have been designated throughout the villages that feature samples of food, historical sites, art, and antique galleries. There are two trails outside of the villages that travel through the timberland or around the Lily Lake.
Standard accepted social distancing practices are recommended. All events will accommodate these measures and are subject to change based on social distancing policies on July 11-12, 2020.
For a complete list of upcoming activities and events, visit amanacolonies.com or call 319-622-7622.