I have often said that one of the things I love about my job is that there is always something new to learn when it comes to the natural world around me. And technology has put at our fingertips resources helping us connect with the knowledge of others via internet searches, apps, and list serves with colleagues. Add to that the observations and questions of program participants, and there is never a problem learning new things every day.
Recently, two invertebrate phenomenon caught or have been brought to my attention that have lead me to delve into research to learn more.
While on our Step into Spring jaunt last Tuesday at Wapsipinicon River Access Park in Independence, participants picked up several large snail shells. At first glance two appeared empty and one appeared sealed shut – perhaps with something still inside. I had seen these large shells before when brought in from the garden pond of a volunteer, and I had at that time been under the impression they were not a native species, but rather purchased for the pond to help control algae. Now, finding them on the Wapsi, I wondered if they were actually native or if they were a non-native that had escaped and was a new “invasive.”
Closer observation of the larger empty shell showed a smaller snail, then many smaller snails, inside of it. That brought up more questions: Were these baby snails? Did this snail species have live birth rather than lay eggs? Were the smaller snails a different species that just found a sheltered place? Had they perhaps killed the larger snail or were they perhaps feeding on the dead carcass?
My first search turned up so many possible types of snails that there seemed to be no easy way to narrow things down, but snapping a photo to the “Seek” app on I-naturalist gave the ID as a Chinese Mystery Snail (CMS). Additional searching with this name seemed to confirm that identification.
Apparently the common name comes from the mysterious appearance of numerous young snails as the females give birth to young snails that have developed from eggs retained by the female rather than laid (ovoviviparous). Although the smaller snail shells seemed more flat than conical, the information on CMS confirmed that they grow more lengthwise (conically) than in girth through their development. CMS like slow moving waters of ponds or rivers with silty bottoms. There are distinct males and females (most snails are hermaphroditic) with females larger and living up to 6 years while giving birth to 100-200 young. They feed on bottom growing plants and emergent vegetation.
Brought to the San Francisco area of the US, it was raised and sold in Chinese food markets in the late 1800’s. Records also include 1914 in Boston and 1931 in the Great Lakes region. Today, this snail has spread to most of the lower 48 states and is considered an invasive species. However, because little is known about the ecology of native snails and other invertebrates, it is difficult to determine the exact extent of the impact CMS have or will have on native snail and other species.
Attempts to limit their spread however, include some creative management. As a large edible snail, harvest of CMS has been encouraged in areas and recipes can be found with a quick internet search. Give it a shot! Look for the large snail shells in water less than 3 feet deep and try a pair of goggles or a snorkel to make the search easier. Keep live snails in fresh water for a couple of days to “clean” them and then enjoy steamed, boiled, or fried!
A mass emergence of prairie crayfish has occurred during the past week at Ham Marsh. When I first encountered these brightly colored crawdads on the trail there, I figured they were a more terrestrial species. I did not take the time to look that up or confirm until recently. Iowa has 7 species of crayfish (6 native and the invasive rusty crayfish), the prairie crayfish (PC) and Devil Crayfish are unique in that they are more commonly found away from standing water and create burrows — sometimes marked with dirt or clay chimneys. While Devil Crayfish are commonly found along stream banks and wooded areas, PC are found in wet prairies and pastures.
Normally nocturnal, in early spring, the PC can be found on the surface – especially during or after rain events. Females may be working their way to open water, where they will leave the young that have been sheltered beneath their tails as they hatched and grew. Females then return to their burrows.
Evidence abounds at Ham marsh of both the crayfish activity as well as of their importance to other residents. Scat (animal poop) containing the bright red shells of the PC is common and there can also be shell pieces found on the tops of many of the bird boxes at the Marsh. Not as evident is the role of PC and their burrows to the ecosystem as a whole.
Feeding on both plants and animals, often dead ones, crayfish can be important in the cycling of nutrients. Burrows provide habitat for other species besides the crayfish as some frog and snake species utilize them extensively.
Prairie Crayfish are an indicator species – signifying good water quality and a diverse ecosystem. Take a trip to Ham this week, on a rainy day, or in early evening for the best chance to see these amazing biological engineers.