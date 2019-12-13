Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s ‘New Way Forward’ Iowa bus tour will enter its fourth day today, with stops in Waverly, Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Dubuque.
The bus tour continues as campaign supporters across the nation participate in a second #PledgeForHumanity Day of Action. To show the Yang Gang’s dedication to living the values of the campaign’s Humanity First message, supporters will commit an hour of their time to giving back to their communities; showing that we don’t need to wait to start making a difference in people’s lives.
The first stop of the day will be an interfaith town hall that will take place at Wartburg College Saemann Student Center–McCaskey Lyceum, located at 100 Wartburg Blvd, Waverly. Andrew Yang will be joined by other faith-based leaders as well as the Wartburg College Democrats. The event begins at 10 a.m.
Next, the campaign will head to Cedar Falls to kick off a Moms for Yang event, that will feature Evelyn Yang, at 3912 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls. The event will start at noon.
Later in the day, the tour will make its way to Waterloo for a town hall at Jubilee United Methodist Church, located at 1621 E. 4th St, Waterloo. The candidate will meet with community members and share his vision for America. This town hall is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The campaign will then depart for Dubuque, for the last event of the day. Andrew Yang will officially open another field office, located at 633 Main St., Dubuque. He will also be hosting a food drive at the new office as part of the campaign’s second #PledgeForHumanity Day of Action. Any supporters who bring a non-perishable food item to donate will get an opportunity to snap a selfie with Andrew, himself. This event begins at 7:30 p.m.