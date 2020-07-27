Center Point-Urbana’s Caleb Andrews’s senior season recently came to a conclusion, yet his baseball career will continue at Wartburg College this spring, announcing his commitment on social media last week.
“I feel great about the decision,” Andrews said. “Wartburg has a great baseball and athletes program up in Waverly. Their facilities really drew me and I’m excited to get started with Coach Holst.”
Andrews was recently named WaMaC 1st Team All-Conference and 2nd Team All-District as a utility player for the Stormin Pointers this season, scoring 17 runs off of 22 hits and leading the team with 24 RBI. At centerfield, the Center Point native was credited with 34 outs. He began considering a college baseball career for over a year now as he started being recruited by Wartburg. What ultimately helped make his decision was whether CPU would have a baseball season this year amid COVID-19 concerns or not. While his season was cut off right before the postseason due to an injury, Andrews gained the confidence to make his decision to become a Wartburg Knight.
“It was a very fortunate thing we ended up having a season so we could play and I could see how I did,” Andrews said. “It was a good year for us and I felt pretty confident that I wanted to continue my baseball career. I enjoy the sport and having Coach Holst interested in me boosted my confidence to the point I knew I could play at that level.”
Like for the majority of this season, Andrews expects he will mainly play outfield, but is also ready to take to the infield for the Knights like he did early in his high school career. Before stepping foot on campus, Andrews plans to recover and work on his hitting.
“Wartburg just redid their baseball field and got a new grandstand behind it,” Andrews said. “I’ve had friends move on the collegiate level and they always tell me Wartburg has a persona of as a very athletic school. They go out to give their best. That’s what I want to do as an athlete, but also as a teammate.”
Andrews is the son of Jason and Emily Andrews of Center Point. Outside of baseball, Andrews was involved in football, basketball, track, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes will at CPU.