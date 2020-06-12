Angel Food Cake Roll

Ingredients
1 angel food cake mix plus ingredients to make
Powdered sugar
1 cup (8 ounces) strawberry yogurt
1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix
3 drops red food coloring, optional
2 cups whipped topping
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°. Line an ungreased 15x10x1-in. pan with parchment.
Prepare cake batter according to package directions. Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until top springs back when lightly touched, 15-20 minutes. Cool 5 minutes. Invert onto a tea towel dusted with confectioners’ sugar. Gently peel off paper. Roll up cake in the towel jelly-roll style, starting with a short side. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Whisk together yogurt, pudding mix and, if desired, food coloring. Fold in whipped topping.
Unroll cake; spread yogurt mixture over cake to within 1/2 in. of edges. Roll up again, without towel. Cover tightly and freeze. Remove from freezer 30 minutes before slicing.
Nutrition Facts
1 slice: 243 calories, 3g fat (3g saturated fat), 1mg cholesterol, 427mg sodium, 50g carbohydrate (37g sugars, 0 fiber), 4g protein.