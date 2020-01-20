I have written about this subject in the past but Saturday’s funeral prompted me to repeat myself once again.
We have angels among us. They don’t have wings or halos. They have calloused hands and tired feet. They are the selfless people who work in our nursing homes, rehab centers and assisted living facilities. For almost all of these ladies and men, what they do is much more than a job. And the people under their care are more than just residents. They are family. That was evident Saturday when, despite horrible weather conditions, two pews of ladies from Windsor Manor showed up in Garrison for Darwin Selk’s funeral. They all were Darwin’s family.
Thank you, angels, for all that you do for those under your care. Please know that you are appreciated more than you know.
Sincerely,
Frank Van Steenhuyse