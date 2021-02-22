Anna Teffer

WALKER: Anna L. (Janecek) Teffer. age 86, entered her eternal home on Friday, February 19, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon on Thursday, April 30, 2018 at the Urbana United Methodist Church. Private family funeral services will be held with Rev. Susan Higdon and Rev. Sue Nye officiating. interment will at the Urbana Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Anna was born on July 20, 1934 in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Jerry and Emilie (Pospisil) Janecek Sr. On February 14, 1987 she married Frank J. Teffer at the Urbana United Methodist Church. Anna had worked as an apartment superintendent and following her marriage to Frank, she became a dedicated farm wife. Anna dearly loved her children and family and enjoyed gardening, canning and caring for animals on the farm. She was very active in her church and served in several church offices.
She is survived by her children, Lora Schultz of Lisbon, Douglas Folkers of Shellsburg, Nancy Hughes of Cedar Rapids, Terry Folkers of Central City, Pamela (Craig) Barber of Shellsburg, and Susan (Robert) Barton of Decorah; grandchildren, Stephanie (Josh) Fuerstenberg of Ionia, Brandy (Mike) Nietert of Monticello, Heather Schultz of Lisbon, Stephen (Allison Lint) Folkers of Center Point, Kayla (Andy) Waldschmidt of Lone Tree, Brandon (Jamie) Hennick of Central City, Matthew Barber of Hiawatha, Jeremiah Barber of Shellsburg, Cherish (Roger) Perry of Monticello, Luke Barber of Shellsburg, Nicole (Dustin) Fertig of Florida, and Shelby (Daniel) Rigano of Florida; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Jasper, Cole and Cord Nietert, Madison Folkers, Jace Waldschmidt, Lacy, Lexi, and Brandon Hennick, Peytin and Riggin Schultz, Kiera, Emma and Clara Perry, and Scarlet Fertig, Gwendolyn, Jazmyne Fertig, Marissa and Josie Fuerstenberg; sister Mary Kruegar of Marion; and brothers, William Janecek of Cedar Rapids, and Louis Janecek of Shellsburg.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank in 2018; brothers Jerry Jr. and Charles Janecek; and sister Frances Heater.
Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com