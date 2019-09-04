CLERMONT – Celebrate the splendor of fall during the Montauk Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Montauk Historic Site, a historic mansion overlooking the Turkey River near Clermont. Montauk Historic Site is located at 26223 Harding Road, Clermont.
“Montauk is a beautiful estate all year long,” said Hannah Frederick, historic site coordinator at Montauk. “Especially during the fall season. In keeping with the annual tradition, we are celebrating all things fall during this festival and look forward to showcasing the rich historical features of the property.”
• From 1-4 p.m., guests can tour the 144-year-old mansion. They can take a hay-rack ride, play yard games, make crafts, have snacks and drink apple cider, and enjoy a bonfire with s’mores. They can even pick apples from the orchard and press them into their own delicious concoctions.
• At 2 p.m. Ron Lenth from Iowa State University’s Extension Office will be in the orchard to talk about the history of apple trees and how to care for them.
• At 3 p.m., judging for the pumpkin decorating contest will begin. Participants may enter their pumpkins or gourds in the contest for a chance to win prizes.
William Larrabee, Iowa’s 13th governor, had Montauk built in 1874. The house sits on 46 acres of land and served as a working farm in the Larrabee family even after William’s death in 1912. His daughter, Anna, maintained the house until her death in 1965. The house then opened to the public in 1967 and was later designated as a State Preserve and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Montauk Historic Site is one of eight historic sites owned by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. More information is available at iowaculture.gov.