FAYETTE — The 25th annual Peacock Classic Golf Outing, originally scheduled for Friday, June 5, has been postponed until a Friday in August, but a specific date has not been confirmed at this time.
"As has been the case with most changes, this was not an easy decision to come to," stated Vice President for Athletics Rick Hartzell. "This is the right decision at this time for an event that brings about so much positive camaraderie for Peacock Athletics. We fully intend to host the event as soon as we safely can, and welcome back our Peacock friends and family to Fayette for a celebration of our 25th anniversary of this great event."
The postponement comes due to the current requirements for social distancing, including current restrictions on golf course usage in the state of Iowa.
The target goal to have the event in August will be contingent upon the lifting of social distancing requirements, and will be announced at a time once there is a certainty of return to recreational group activities. The event will remain at Big Rock Country Club in Fayette.
Any registrations will be rolled over to the new date for the event, once set.
If you have questions about the 25th Annual Peacock Golf Classic, please contact Brock Wissmiller at wissmillerb@uiu.edu or 563-425-5700.