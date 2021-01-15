The food truck trend has taken root in Vinton and continues to provide diverse options, including Antonio’s Mexican Grill run by Anna and Tony Tapia of Vinton.
Antonio’s is the second attempt by the couple to provide quality, authentic mexican food through a food truck service. They purchased a truck from Missouri and set up shop near Dollar General. Unfortunately, the truck had a fraudulent title and the Tapias lost the vehicle and provided their food through booths at events such as Party in the Park to keep their name out in the community.
“I love cooking and seeing the expressions on people’s faces when they see and taste the food,” Tony, a cook/chef with 10 years experience said. “People loved the food and they loved the concept of a food truck here in Vinton.”
The Tapias saved up money and purchased a second truck in September, rolling out Antonio’s in October again near Dollar General. Antonio’s offers tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, tamales and their popular chimichangas. All their menu items are made fresh, which means plenty of prep between the couple’s two full-time jobs.
“The amount of time you can put in before opening for business is essential,” Anna said. “Everything needs to be made from scratch. We’re out here until midnight some nights after work prepping for the next day. But you get a fresh taste instead of cooked meat that was just unthawed.”
Antonio’s has drawn people through word of mouth and repeat customers can be seen each week according to the Tapias. They moved their food truck to 403 West Second Street in Vinton, in front of their house, for the winter months. People are asked to call their order in ahead, like a pizza place, so they can have it ready and not have to stand outside in the cold for long. The food truck will return to Dollar General’s lot in May, but for now Antonio’s is focused on growing their brand and will expand their menu in the near future.
“It's nice when people go out of their way to let us know that the food is good and they're enjoying it,” Anna said. “They show it by coming back every weekend and helping to support us.”
Antonio’s Mexican Grill is open Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Fridays from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 7:00 p.m. Orders can be taken over the phone at 319-551-1008. Check out their Facebook page, Antonio’s Mexican Grill, for more information.