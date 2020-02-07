Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Apple Almond Rice

Here is an easy side dish that would be especially delicious with pork chops.

Cook time: 30 Min. Prep time: 5 Min. Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 c white rice or brown rice

1/3 c chopped dried apples

1/3 c slivered almonds, toasted

1 Tbsp parsley flakes

1 Tbsp chicken bouillon granules

2/3 c apple juice or apple cider

1 Tbsp butter

1 1/2 c water

Directions:

1. Combine rice, apples, almonds, parsley, bouillon granules, apple juice/cider, butter and water in a 2 to 3 quart saucepan.

2. For brown rice, use 1 3/4 cups water; white rice uses 1 cup of water.

3. Bring to a boil, stirring once or twice.

4. Lower heat to simmer, cover with a tight-fitting lid.

5. Cook for 15 minutes (45 minutes for brown rice) or until the liquid is absorbed.

6. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve.

