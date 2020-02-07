Apple Almond Rice

Here is an easy side dish that would be especially delicious with pork chops.
Cook time: 30 Min. Prep time: 5 Min. Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 c white rice or brown rice
1/3 c chopped dried apples
1/3 c slivered almonds, toasted
1 Tbsp parsley flakes
1 Tbsp chicken bouillon granules
2/3 c apple juice or apple cider
1 Tbsp butter
1 1/2 c water
Directions:
1. Combine rice, apples, almonds, parsley, bouillon granules, apple juice/cider, butter and water in a 2 to 3 quart saucepan.
2. For brown rice, use 1 3/4 cups water; white rice uses 1 cup of water.
3. Bring to a boil, stirring once or twice.
4. Lower heat to simmer, cover with a tight-fitting lid.
5. Cook for 15 minutes (45 minutes for brown rice) or until the liquid is absorbed.
6. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve.