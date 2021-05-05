Apple Cinnamon Monkey Bread

Ingredients:
2 cans (17.5 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands!Flaky Cinnamon Rolls
1 medium tart apple, peeled, chopped
½ c sugar
1½ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ c butter, melted
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Grease 12-cup fluted tube cake pan with shortening or cooking spray.
Reserve icing tubs. Separate each can of dough into 5 rolls; cut each roll into quarters.
Place chopped apple in a small bowl. Mix sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Add ¼ c mixture to the apples; toss to coat. Sprinkle half of apple in the pan. Roll half of dough pieces in sugar mixture; place on apples in pan.
Repeat the layering in the same order. Pour melted butter over the top.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 10 minutes; run knife around edge of pan to loosen. Place heatproof serving plate over pan and turn over; remove pan. Drizzle reserved icing over top, and serve warm.