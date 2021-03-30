Apple Cinnamon Roll Bake

2 cans of refrigerated cinnamon rolls, quartered
1 can apple pie filling
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
(Reserve the cinnamon roll icing for the topping when it comes out of the oven.)
Pop open the cans of cinnamon roll dough and separate the rolls. Then cut each roll into quarters.
Open the can of apple pie filling and run a sharp knife back and forth through the apples in the can a few times to cut them up a bit.
Mixed the quartered cinnamon roll dough together with the apple pie filling and chopped nuts in a bowl. Pour the mixture into a sprayed 9x13 baking dish.
Bake at 350°F for 45 minutes. Place hot baking dish on a cooling rack and drizzle frosting over the top. Cut and serve warm.