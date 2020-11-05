Apple Crisp Pizza

Ingredients:

Pastry for single-crust pie (9 inches)

²/³ c sugar

3 tbl all-purpose flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

4 medium apples peeled and diced into ¼ inch pieces

½ c all-purpose flour

¹/³ c packed brown sugar

½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ c salted butter, softened

Drizzle:

½ c caramel topping

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°.

Roll pastry to fit a 12 inch pizza pan; fold under edges to give the pizza a bit of a raised crust. Combine sugar, flour and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Add peeled, diced apples and toss. Arrange the apples in a single layer over the pie crust to completely cover it.

For the topping: Combine the flour, brown sugar, oats, cinnamon, and butter in a bowl. Mix well. Sprinkle topping evenly over the apples.

Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until apples are tender. Remove from oven and immediately drizzle with caramel topping. Cut into pizza slices and serve warm with ice cream. Makes 12 servings.