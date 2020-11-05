Apple Crisp Pizza

Ingredients:
Pastry for single-crust pie (9 inches)
²/³ c sugar
3 tbl all-purpose flour
1 tsp ground cinnamon
4 medium apples peeled and diced into ¼ inch pieces
½ c all-purpose flour
¹/³ c packed brown sugar
½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1 tsp ground cinnamon
¼ c salted butter, softened
Drizzle:
½ c caramel topping
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°.
Roll pastry to fit a 12 inch pizza pan; fold under edges to give the pizza a bit of a raised crust. Combine sugar, flour and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Add peeled, diced apples and toss. Arrange the apples in a single layer over the pie crust to completely cover it.
For the topping: Combine the flour, brown sugar, oats, cinnamon, and butter in a bowl. Mix well. Sprinkle topping evenly over the apples.
Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until apples are tender. Remove from oven and immediately drizzle with caramel topping. Cut into pizza slices and serve warm with ice cream. Makes 12 servings.