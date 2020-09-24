APPLE DAPPLE CAKE

Courtesy of Lois Purdy
2 cups sugar
3 eggs
1 cup oil
1/2 tsp. vanilla
3 cups flour
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1 cup coconut (optional)
3 cups cut-up apples (Honeycrisps are great)
1 cup nuts
GLAZE
1 cup brown sugar
1 stick butter
1/4 cup milk
Mix together and boil for about three minutes. (This will be poured over warm cake)
For cake: cream sugar, eggs, oil, vanilla. Mix in dry ingredients. Mix in coconut, apples and nuts.
Dough will be stiff. Bake in a 9 x 13 pan for 45 minutes at 350 degrees.
If using a glass dish, bake at 325 degrees.
When the cake is done and still warm, poke holes in the top with a fork and pour the glaze over it.
(NOTE: Lois adds that she did not put coconut in her cake.)