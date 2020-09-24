APPLE DAPPLE CAKE

Courtesy of Lois Purdy

2 cups sugar

3 eggs

1 cup oil

1/2 tsp. vanilla

3 cups flour

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 cup coconut (optional)

3 cups cut-up apples (Honeycrisps are great)

1 cup nuts

GLAZE

1 cup brown sugar

1 stick butter

1/4 cup milk

Mix together and boil for about three minutes. (This will be poured over warm cake)

For cake: cream sugar, eggs, oil, vanilla. Mix in dry ingredients. Mix in coconut, apples and nuts.

Dough will be stiff. Bake in a 9 x 13 pan for 45 minutes at 350 degrees.

If using a glass dish, bake at 325 degrees.

When the cake is done and still warm, poke holes in the top with a fork and pour the glaze over it.

(NOTE: Lois adds that she did not put coconut in her cake.)