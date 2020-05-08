Apple Pie Roll Ups

Prep Time: 10 mins; Cook Time: 15 mins; Makes: 10
Ingredients:
10 flour tortillas (medium or 8″)
20 oz can apple pie filling
½ stick butter, melted
½ c sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Brush a 13″x9″ glass baking dish with melted butter.
In a paper plate, mix cinnamon and sugar.
Fill each tortilla with 2-3 spoonfuls of apple pie filling. (if apple pieces are large, you can cut them smaller first) Roll tortilla tightly around filling, brush with melted butter, and roll in paper plate with the cinnamon sugar mix to coat it well. Place filled and coated tortillas in baking dish and bake for 15-18 minutes until tops start to get golden brown (about 15 minutes). Serve warm with ice cream or caramel sauce if you like.