VINTON - Vinton council members receive an update regarding the appointment to fill the vacancy on the council during last Thursday's meeting.
Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, shared that one application had been returned to city hall for the empty seat serving the 4th Ward.
"Interested persons have until Monday, March 8, to submit an application," Schwan reminded the council. "Applications can be picked up at city hall or printed from the city's website."
The appointment to fill the seat will be held at the next council meeting, Thursday, March 11.
"I think we should have a special meeting before that date to visit with the interested parties," Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said.
Those present agreed that they wanted an opportunity to meet the interested parties before the Thursday meeting. It was discussed to hold a work session Wednesday, March 10, before the Thursday council meeting.
The seat needs to be filled after the passing of Nathan Hesson in January.
Council members made the decision to appointment a replacement at an earlier council meeting, rather than having a special election to fill the role. Both Schwan and Chris Ward, Vinton City Administrator, shared at past meetings that the city council still have a special election, if after the appointment a petition is submitted to the city.
In other business:
- Questions had been raised in the past about the city's insurance for employees being carried by a local agent.
"In order to do this the City of Vinton would need to send out a formal request for proposals and qualifications," Ward wrote in a memo to the council. "The City Council would also need to set a date for a public hearing on the proposals and qualifications on this matter."
"I want to be very clear that we are not looking to change anything about our current insurance plan," Tami Stark, council member, stated during the meeting. 'We are only looking at the possibility of changing the agent of record."
Maynard echoed Stark's sentiments. "We are not looking to make any changes to the current plan that the city has for the employees."
- Approval was given for the purchase of five mobile radar units for the City's police vehicles.
Ted Paxton, Vinton police chief, explained that the units would be purchased with funds received from the Cares Act funding. The department received an amount of $120,615.32 in December, 2020
"The current units we have have served their life expectancy," Paxton told council members during the meeting.
Paxton recommended and council approved the purchase of five units for a cost of $8,625.00.
- Ward shared with the council that another city department can received funds from the Federal Government related to Covid-19 relief.
"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the City of Vinton has the opportunity to be awarded $13,000 from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act or CRRSAA," Ward wrote in a memo to the council.
The grant can be used for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport and debt service payments. "While this funding is similar to the CARES funding, it is more limited in scope," Ward added. Any airport development must be directly related to combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
Council members approved a motion to accept the grant funds. "This will increase the budget at the airport," Ward said "but does not increase property taxes or changes any rates as this was funding done by Congress."