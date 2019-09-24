FAYETTE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette County office will host an Aquatic, Forest and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site for the Oct. 16 CIC is Fayette County Extension Office, 218 South Main St, Fayette. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by sessions from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before Oct. 9 and $45 after Oct. 9.
To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Deb Kahler at the ISU Extension and Outreach Fayette County office at 563-425-3331.
The course will provide continuing instruction credits for commercial and public pesticide applicators certified in categories 2 (Forest Pest Control), 5 (Aquatic Pest Control), 6 (Right-of-Way Pest Control), and 10 (Research and Demonstration).
Topics to be covered are: recognition of sensitive areas, including groundwater and other non-target sites and organisms (pollinators) as potentially impacted by pesticide applications, drift and runoff; pesticide labels; restricted entry intervals and preharvest intervals; aquatic weed management; bur oak blight treatment; and roadside weed management.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through the PSEP Program can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.