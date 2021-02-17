I’ve been thinking about death lately. Forgive the morbidity of it, but death is all around us…it’s everywhere and it’s inevitable. For some people it comes far too soon, for others it delays a little longer. Most of us get 70, 80 or even 90 years – but regardless – death will always come as the natural conclusion to this life.
I just counted – since arriving in Vinton 7 years ago I’ve officiated over 50 funerals ranging from a stillborn child all the way to 95-year-old adults and seemingly every stage of life in between (many for people I’d never met). Some of those funerals have been joy-filled celebrations while others have been heart wrenchingly tragic…but they have all ended the same way.
And in all of those funerals that I’ve done and all of the family members that I’ve counseled in their grief – there is a trend that is troubling to me. Far too many people are trusting their eternal destination on the wrong thing. They expect to be judged…but they are convinced that their judgment will basically come down to their actions. Good versus evil. The right things that they do weighed against the wrong things they do. It’s a nice thought, but it doesn’t connect to the Bible.
The truth is that in this life, there are plenty of good things that we do…and plenty of mistakes that we make. And there is this thought out there in our world that it’s our good things or our mistakes that either get us into or keep us out of heaven…like there is an angel with us that is recording two lists – one of the good stuff and one of the bad stuff – and the longer list wins out. But I want you to know – before death comes – that just isn’t true! There is one way to get to heaven – and that is through the unadulterated grace, mercy and forgiveness of God. And that is available only through the love of Jesus Christ.
And nobody loves like Jesus. In fact, Jesus loves us so much that he gave himself up on the cross to pay for our sins. He was perfect but he took our place on the cross to pay for the wrong things that we’ve done. And when he rose again on that first Easter morning, he secured our place in eternity. That’s why Jesus said “I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die like everyone else, will live again. They are given eternal life for believing in me and will never perish.” Then Jesus asks, “Do you believe this…?” (John 11:25-26).
Honestly, when I do a funeral for someone I don’t know – I can’t know for certain their eternal destination…that’s above my pay grade. But what I know for certain is that if they do end up in heaven, their salvation doesn’t come from the good things they do…but rather it comes from faith and trust in Jesus Christ.