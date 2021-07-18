13 softball athletes from Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg were selected for 2021 WaMaC West All-Conference honors this season, which were released last week.
CPU senior first base Aliza Mollenhauer was selected First Team All-Conference Infield after putting together 52 hits (fifth in WaMaC West) 30 runs, 20 RBI, 222 putouts and six assists. Benton teammates junior leftfield Sarah Gorkow and senior shortstop Alyse Harvey joined Mollenhaur as First Team selections. Harvey earned her second First Team honor with 38 hits (leads WaMaC west with 17 doubles), 29 runs (two homreuns), 17 RBI, 45 putouts and 87 assists (leads WaMaC West). As a junior, Gorkow recorded 31 hits, 16 runs, 25 RBI and 30 putouts.
Second Team All-Conference saw four area athletes selected this season. Benton junior Gabby McKee recorded 42 hits, 21 runs (four homeruns), 28 RBI and 52 putouts. Benton senior Kate Buscher was selected as a utility player after putting together 42 hits, 19 runs, 25 RBI, 162 putouts and 46 batters in 19 pitching appearances (9-7 record). CPU sophomore Olivia Perez was selected Second Team as a utility player, recording 32 hits, 16 runs (two homeruns) 16 RBI, struck out 52 batters 16 pitching appearances (6-9 record) and 52 assists. Vinton-Shellsburg sophomore catcher Sophia Kreutner represented the Vikettes after tallying 34 hits, eight runs (two homeruns), 26 RBI, and 112 putouts.
Each school had two selections for WaMaC Recognition, or honorable mention. Benton freshman third base Emma Townsley (42 hits, 25 runs, 12 RBI, 39 putouts, 41 assists) and eighth grader Hannah Greiner (36 hits, 11 runs, 17 RBI, 16 batters struck out) represented the Bobcats. CPU senior centerfield Claire Neighbor (14 hits, 10 runs, 42 putouts) and senior second base Shaelyn Hansen (25 hits, 13 runs, 25 RBI 50 putouts 47 assists) represented the Stormin’ Pointers. VS senior Keira Ott (27 hits, 13 runs, four homeuns, 19 RBI, 85 assists, 40 putouts) and junior Anna Becker (39 batters struck out, 7-15 record) represented the Vikettes.
In addition, CPU’s Mollenhauer and Benton’s Buscher and Gorkow were each named All-District in 3A and 4A respectively by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.