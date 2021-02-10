Noah Franck

Benton sophomore Noah Franck shoots in a home game against Union this season. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) has announced brackets for postseason boys basketball and all four area teams will be on the road this season.

Benton, CPU and Vinton-Shellsburg all learned their Class 3A pairings on Wednesday. Benton (1-17) will compete in a separate bracket and travel to Western Dubuque (13-3) on Monday, Feb. 22. CPU (8-11) will travel to former WaMaC rival Central DeWitt (10-7) on Monday, Feb. 22, with VS (8-9) traveling to Monticello (17-0) in the same bracket. All games will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Union (6-14) learned its 2A assignment last week and will face NICL rival Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-14) in Sumner on Monday, Feb. 15.