The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) has announced brackets for postseason boys basketball and all four area teams will be on the road this season.
Benton, CPU and Vinton-Shellsburg all learned their Class 3A pairings on Wednesday. Benton (1-17) will compete in a separate bracket and travel to Western Dubuque (13-3) on Monday, Feb. 22. CPU (8-11) will travel to former WaMaC rival Central DeWitt (10-7) on Monday, Feb. 22, with VS (8-9) traveling to Monticello (17-0) in the same bracket. All games will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Union (6-14) learned its 2A assignment last week and will face NICL rival Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-14) in Sumner on Monday, Feb. 15.