Sports Editor
When the Center Point-Urbana boys’ basketball team takes the court in Des Moines this afternoon, they’ll do it knowing they make up about 20 percent of the conference’s top honors.
The Stormin’ Pointers, Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg were all represented well in the 2019-20 WaMaC West All-Conference lists.
CPU senior Kole Tupa (14.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg) topped the list as the area’s only unanimous first-team selection while also winning conference player of the year. He led the conference in rebounds per game as well as total rebounds (185) while finishing second to Clear Cree-Amana’s Christian Withrow in total points (341) and points per game.
One big reason for Tupa’s 14.2 points per game against Withrow’s 15.8 might be because of senior night. With eight seniors on the roster, Tupa graciously bowed out of the starting lineup to give players like Ben Estling and Jared Keller more time on the court. Tupa finished the regular-season finale with four points in limited action.
“That was special,” Tupa said after the team’s subsequent win against the same opponent to move on in the substate tournament. “Those are guys who, we’ve been in class, played football, played baseball, played basketball, all those things. I don’t remember a time where we weren’t playing. For them to get their opportunity to shine, for all the work and time we’ve spent together on and off the floor and all the memories that we’ve built for them to go out and have their spotlight for a little bit, it was cool to see.”
Joining Tupa on the first-team list is Vinton-Shellsburg junior C.J. Rickels. The Vikings’ leading scorer came fourth among the conference in points per game (12.9).
Each area team placed two players on the second-team all-conference list. Benton seniors Grant Embretson (9.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and Turner Schroeder (9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg) represented the Bobcats. Viking seniors Sam Griffith (12.5 ppg) and Jose Wilson (7.5 rpg, second in conference) CPU seniors Alex Wade (4.9 ppg, conference-best 79 assists) and Caleb Andrews (9.4 ppg, 41.5 3PT percentage) also made the list.
Five area players also cracked the WaMaC West Recognition list. Benton seniors Drew Lange and Brady Sadler were joined by CPU senior Ethan sells and junior Keegan Koppedryer along with Vinton-Shellsburg junior David Lapan-Islas.