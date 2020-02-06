At a recent Benton County Farm Bill Decisions meeting, area farmers spent a portion of their evening learning about more than program payments and county yields.
They also learned about stress on the farm and suicide.
Inside the Van Horne Community Center on Thursday, January 30, Danielle Day, a human sciences specialist in family life with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, began her address to a packed room by quoting psychologist and Iowa farmer Dr. Michael Rosmann.
“The rise and fall of economic well-being is directly correlated to rate of self-imposed farmer death.”
Day’s presentation that evening covered suicide risk, protective factors, warning signs, ways to help, and where to find resources.
“We’ve got some bad news,” Day said early in her talk, “we’re going up in suicide [rates]. In Iowa, every eighteen hours someone dies by suicide.”
“And people don’t want to talk about it.”
Being male automatically placed the majority of those in the room at a higher risk, Day said.
Being older and also younger also increased the risk.
Alcohol and drug use place people at higher risk with alcohol being found in the blood of 29 percent of Americans who die by suicide.
Chronic pain and the ultimate loss of the farm also put individuals at risk.
The two factors believed to pose the highest risk for suicide, Day said, are having an organized plan and a previous suicide attempt.
Factors that make it less likely an individual will consider, attempt, or die by suicide include good mental health care and in rural areas having a connection with a family doctor.
“Having a sense of purpose is really what keeps us going in life,” Day said.
Warning signs to look for, according to Day, include posting about death on social media or making comments, drinking a lot more than usual, a sudden change in mood including even a brief positive change, and giving away personal items.
“It could be something as simple as giving away grandpa’s watch,” Day said.
After going through the risk factors, protective factors, and warning signs, Day read a hypothetical scenario to the group, asking farmers to shout out both risk and protective factors evident.
In the scenario, the hypothetical farmer is male, has suffered a significant financial loss, is giving away personal items, and is paying $12,000 annually for health insurance.
When asked to describe the protective factors, an audience member piped up—“He’s only paying $12,000 a year for health insurance.”—which elicited both laughter and groans in the room.
One way to help a farmer at risk for suicide, Day said, is to use the CORN model.
“We call it the CORN model because we figured everyone in Iowa could remember ‘corn’.”
CORN stands for Choose to engage; Offer support, listen and respectfully ask, “Are you thinking about killing yourself”; Refer person to helplines, lifelines or local resources; Never leave the person alone or without a plan, and never leave the person without hope.
The first step, Day said, is the hardest because a lot of people simply do not want to engage.
When the second step was brought up—Offer support and ask pointedly about suicide—an individual in the room said, “But by asking him if he’s thought about killing himself, are you prompting him to do that?”
To which Day firmly responded, “No. That is a myth...it opens that door for him to get help.”
Day handed out wallet-sized cards with the CORN model printed on one side and suicide prevention resources on the other including the Iowa Concern Line.
“If someone you know is in distress, call the Iowa Concern Line [1-800-447-1985] together,” Day said. “If someone is struggling [with suicide] and you have no idea what to do, call 911.”
Iowa State Extension will be offering Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training this year at eight locations. MHFA is an eight-hour training focusing on mental health literacy and skills to help someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
Certification lasts for three years and is free with a code to anyone in the agriculture industry. Contact Dr. David Brown dnbrown@iastate.edu for more information about dates and locations.
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.