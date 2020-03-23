Benton Community, La Porte-Dysart and Vinton-Shellsburg FFAs each were recognized with the 2020 Superior National Chapter Award this year.
The three chapters were selected among 40 across Iowa for this honor. According to Adam Sacquitne, Advisor for La Porte-Dysart FFA, each chapter received a plaque indicating the National Chapter Award and the top 25 will advance to Nationals. Benton Community and La Porte-Dysart were both listed in the top 25.
“Personally, my favorite part of this award is the collaboration and reflection aspects,” Sacquitne said. “As the officer team works together to identify activities/events completed throughout the year and then reflects upon these activities by evaluating goals, the plan of action, and its impact, in hopes to learn from this year's activities and apply their new knowledge in the future.”
The top 25 will go on to be judged at the national level to receive either a three star, two star, or one star award rating, the three being the highest honor. A national chapter award is based on the chapter’s program of activities all year and the application process can be lengthy according to Krystal Wright, Benton Community FFA Advisor.
“I personally feel that even though the application takes a lot of my time, it is worth it for our members to get the recognition they deserve for the countless hours they put into the activities that we put on,” Wright said. “I feel that getting recognized is great for our administrators, school staff, and community to see what we do and it reflects positively on our members.”