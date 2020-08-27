Outdoor morning worship services will be held this Sunday, Aug. 30, at St. Peter-Richfield, rural Sumner, and St. John-Stapleton, rural Waucoma, Lutheran churches.
Pulpit supply Pastor Caroline Engelbrecht will conduct the services, 9 a.m. at St. Peter, and 10 a.m. at St. John. Persons attending are asked to bring their own lawn chair. In case of bad weather, church services will not be held,
Because safety is of utmost importance, restrictions and expectations are in place for all Masks and social distancing are required, even outdoors. This schedule will continue until further notice.