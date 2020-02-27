Half of the postseason awards given to first-team, second-team and recognition were given to three area schools.
Center Point-Urbana landed six players on the conference awards list, released yesterday, while both Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg placed four each among the conference's best girls' basketball players.
Benton freshman Jenna Twedt, CPU senior Adrianna Katcher and sophomore Ryley Goebel, and Vinton-Shellsburg junior Lucy Howes-Vonstein were all unanimous first-team all-conference selections. Twedt and Howes-Vonstein were the only members of their graduating classes to make first-team. Twedt was also the only freshman to make any all-conference team in the WaMaC in the east or the west.
CPU seniors Bryn Hadsall and Peyton Kriegel, Benton sophomore Grace Embretson and Vinton-Shellsburg senior Taryn Sutton each made second-team all-conference.
Benton seniors Lauren Woeste and Mallory Thys, CPU senior Lauren Dufoe and junior Claire Neighbor, and Vinton-Shellsburg junior Kayla Griffith and freshman Alyssa Griffith all received a WaMaC Recognition Award.