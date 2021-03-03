Area student ranks among top two percent at Iowa State University AMES, Iowa (March 3, 2021) - The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.
Atkins: Laura Maschino, senior, College of Design
Luzerne: Kaitlyn Sievers, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Shellsburg: Charles Dudley, sophomore, College of Engineering; Brock Ortner, junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Urbana: Sophie Byroade, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Walford: Ayden Williams, sophomore, College of Engineering