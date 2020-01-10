CEDAR RAPIDS — Three area students listed earned degrees from Mount Mercy University in December 2019.
Mary Michels of Maynard earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Tara Milbach of Jesup earned a Bachelor of Science degree; and Morgan Ohl of Quasqueton earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in December. A commencement ceremony will be held May 17, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Founded in 1928, Mount Mercy University offers students a personal, practical and faith-inspired education that distinctly blends professional career preparation and liberal arts with a strong curriculum grounded in leadership and service.
Its more than 1,800 students come from around the globe. Popular undergraduate majors include business, nursing, criminal justice, education and social work. Graduate programs are offered in criminal justice, strategic leadership, business administration, education, nursing, and marriage and family therapy.
For more information on Mount Mercy, visit www.mtmercy.edu.