Dean’s List – Spring 2021
Atkins: Tabatha Barger, Emily Finn, Grace McGovern, Hannah Miller, William Polansky
Belle Plaine: Paige Bachelder, Marissa Bys, Quinleigh Grimes, Aidan Hoeg, Brandon Mantz, Grace Parrott
Center Point: Courtney Perry
LaPorte City: Kyle Gross
Newhall: Shayla Kelly, Elyse Striegel
Shellsburg: William Dudley
Urbana: Alex Grawe, Ashlyn Osborn, Macey Overturf, Taylor Wiley
Van Horne: Koal Marshall
Vinton: Connor Bendull, Emily Blake, Sam Griffith, Cassie Kenney, Isaac Lindauer, Madelynn Mayer, BreAnn Paxton, Grace Petrzelka Gage, Samuel Schmidt, Elizabeth Shellhart-Gloede, Scott Wirth
Walford
Campbell Hoffman
Graduation, Spring 2021
Atkins: Grace McGovern Bachelor of Arts Interactive Digital Studies, Megan McGovern Master of Arts Speech-Language Pathology, Shannon Stolen Bachelor of Arts Early Childhood Education
Belle Plaine: Aidan Hoeg Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Administration
Center Point: Courtney Perry Bachelor of Arts Communication
Dysart: Krystal Putz Bachelor of Arts Physical Education-Teaching
Keystone: Kaylee Kruse Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education
LaPorte City: Kaylee Johnson Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Administration
Mount Auburn: Ryan Miller Bachelor of Arts Finance: Investments, Real Estate
Newhall: Nathan Platt Master of Arts Art Education
Shellsburg: Michael DeLong Bachelor of Arts Finance: Financial Management, Management Information Systems: Information Systems Development
Urbana: Ashlyn Osborn Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Administration
Vinton
Rachel Baratta Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education, Middle Level Education Dual Major; Tyler Bartz Bachelor of Arts Criminology and Criminal Justice; Connor Bendull Bachelor of Arts Movement and Exercise Science: Exercise Science; Michaela Frank Master of Accounting Accounting; Nicholas Funk Bachelor of Arts Computer Science; Hannah Haisman Bachelor of Arts Communication; Colton Hansel Bachelor of Arts Technology Management; Lukas Kearns Bachelor of Arts Social Science Teaching – Plan B All Social Science Teaching; Joshua Staab Bachelor of Arts