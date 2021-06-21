Dean’s List – Spring 2021

Atkins: Tabatha Barger, Emily Finn, Grace McGovern, Hannah Miller, William Polansky

Belle Plaine: Paige Bachelder, Marissa Bys, Quinleigh Grimes, Aidan Hoeg, Brandon Mantz, Grace Parrott

Center Point: Courtney Perry

LaPorte City: Kyle Gross

Newhall: Shayla Kelly, Elyse Striegel

Shellsburg: William Dudley

Urbana: Alex Grawe, Ashlyn Osborn, Macey Overturf, Taylor Wiley

Van Horne: Koal Marshall

Vinton: Connor Bendull, Emily Blake, Sam Griffith, Cassie Kenney, Isaac Lindauer, Madelynn Mayer, BreAnn Paxton, Grace Petrzelka Gage, Samuel Schmidt, Elizabeth Shellhart-Gloede, Scott Wirth

Walford

Campbell Hoffman

Graduation, Spring 2021

Atkins: Grace McGovern Bachelor of Arts Interactive Digital Studies, Megan McGovern Master of Arts Speech-Language Pathology, Shannon Stolen Bachelor of Arts Early Childhood Education

Belle Plaine: Aidan Hoeg Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Administration

Center Point: Courtney Perry Bachelor of Arts Communication

Dysart: Krystal Putz Bachelor of Arts Physical Education-Teaching

Keystone: Kaylee Kruse Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education

LaPorte City: Kaylee Johnson Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Administration

Mount Auburn: Ryan Miller Bachelor of Arts Finance: Investments, Real Estate

Newhall: Nathan Platt Master of Arts Art Education

Shellsburg: Michael DeLong Bachelor of Arts Finance: Financial Management, Management Information Systems: Information Systems Development

Urbana: Ashlyn Osborn Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Administration

Vinton

Rachel Baratta Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education, Middle Level Education Dual Major; Tyler Bartz Bachelor of Arts Criminology and Criminal Justice; Connor Bendull Bachelor of Arts Movement and Exercise Science: Exercise Science; Michaela Frank Master of Accounting Accounting; Nicholas Funk Bachelor of Arts Computer Science; Hannah Haisman Bachelor of Arts Communication; Colton Hansel Bachelor of Arts Technology Management; Lukas Kearns Bachelor of Arts Social Science Teaching – Plan B All Social Science Teaching; Joshua Staab Bachelor of Arts