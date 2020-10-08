As Vinton-Shellsburg shut down school due to the spread of COVID-19, classes eventually moved to distanced learning online. Maureen Albritton’s FCS classes became pass/fail to accommodate the change and her students earned passing grades with ease. However, some students wanted more.
“They could have said ‘I passed and I want out’ to me, but instead a lot of kids said ‘I want to keep going,’” Albritton said. “They asked for different recipes to try to make for their families. That's my best indication that kids who wanted to know more about cooking. I find that initiative very positive.”
Through March to May, several of Albritton’s students carried on their cooking education in a “voluntary fashion.” Activities included developing a salad recipe, building a menu for a family of four over three meals and showing proof of their accomplishments with photos.
“You could tell these students were doing these things for their families,” Albritton said. “They had family members critique them and ask how they enjoyed the product.”
Students at Benton and V-S have not only returned to class this semester, but also to the kitchens in their respective Family Consumer Science (FCS) programs. Kaitlynn Botkin is unsure if the COVID situation has pushed her Benton students to take more cooking/baking classes, but she does know it has made them appreciate their skills more. She noted many students are cooking at home more and sharing their recipes and photos with her. Among her students taking Culinary Arts is senior Jaden Thys, who took advantage of the school shutdown to bake more.
“My siblings and I did a recreation of the Baking show Holiday Baking Championship,” Thys said. “We each made a creative dessert and my mom added a twist in the middle of it. When we completed our dessert, our parents judged and crowned a winner.”
Benton junior Koley Kelly found himself eager to help in the kitchen during the shutdown, but also to get back into the classroom and build off what he’d learned last year.
“Our foods department really focuses on problem solving and being very versatile in the kitchen” Kelly said. ”The students in culinary arts are always super eager to participate. I always feel like I’m very hands on and actually have a purpose when I’m prepping the food with my class.”
The Benton culinary arts class hosts Bobcat Cafe a couple of times a semester to showcase their cooking and planning abilities to staff and students. According to Botkin, the class creates a marketing plan for the event, a budget, a cooking schedule, and normally serve their meal to guests instead of school lunch. Due to COVID, Bobcat Cafe this semester has been transformed into a to-go option staff and students can purchase. This year’s meal includes chicken bacon ranch wraps, pasta salad, and a frozen s’more.
“The takeout style brought in more staff this year and they appreciated it very much,” Thys said. “It’s exciting to have the Bobcat Café. We learn lots of different skills so it is fun to be able to present our skills to staff and students. I do think that students get excited about the Café, it is something different for them to eat rather than school lunch.”
As Vinton-Shellsburg opened its doors again for the semester, senior Chloe Tharp found herself excited to resume food classes. She is interested in going into culinary arts and baking in college next year, which led her to broadening her skills during the shutdown by finding new recipes on Pinterest to try.
“This semester I really wanted to learn how to make pastries and pies, because I don't have a lot of experience with making different kinds of pastries,” Tharp said. “I've also wanted to learn how to make other recipes that my family and I could make at home that would be easy, delicious and nutritious.”
Albritton teaches two Foods 1 classes as an introductory into culinary arts for underclassmen, while the single Foods 2 class is meant for upperclassmen such as Tharp and teaches skills in the kitchen at a faster pace. All students wear masks in class and work in groups around the six kitchenettes.
“We have to start out with the basics of food sanitation and food borne illnesses before we can go full steam ahead,” Albritton said. “There are two questions I ask the kids each year: What would you like to make for your family? What don't you want to make? This year, we have a lot of students who want to make family-based recipes, like tacos and pasta alfredo.”
V-S sophomore Alyssa Griffith in Foods 1 is among those students who is taking the class to learn more recipes she can take back home for her family. With the absence of sports and extracurriculars this past spring, she’s had more time to prepare meals.
“I have always had an interest in baking from a young age,” Griffith said. “I enjoyed baking with my grandma or helping my mom cook dinner. I knew a few simple recipes by memory, but during the shutdown I had a chance to find some new recipes to try. I would like to learn more recipes from class. We have already done some recipes this year that I would like to try at home for my family.”
Interest in cooking and baking had long existed at the popular FCS program at V-S, but it’s become evident that the recent closure has allowed students and their families to slow down and enjoy preparing food. These skills are ones students hope they can carry with them for years to come.
“I believe cooking is extremely important to anyone for multiple reasons: it can be very cost friendly, fun, and if need be impressing,” Kolley said. “Being a high schooler learning to cook before college is going to be super beneficial.”
For Albritton, she’s enjoyed seeing her students take those recipes and skills back home to their family. One of her classes recently made a white bean chili, and several students came back to her with pictures of them preparing it for their family.
“The most gratifying part of all of this is to watch them do all that work and appreciate their work,” Albritton said.
Both FCS programs hope to continue teaching through the semester and into next semester as students develop their cooking skills thoroughly.