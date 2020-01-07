Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 472 students who were named to the 2019 Fall Term Dean’s List.

Area students included on the fall dean’s list are listed alphabetically by their hometowns.

Dunkerton — Noah Christians and Alecia Kimball

Fayette — Haley Meyer

Hawkeye — Silvia Oakland

Independence — Dylan Erdelt and Deonte Walker

Jesup — Annika Wall

Lamont — Henry Hahn

Oelwein — Mary McDonough

St. Lucas — Lucas Anderson

Strawberry Point — Jonathan Banse and Katheryn Opperman

Sumner — ChyAnne Jha, Brett Meyer and Natalie Risse

Volga — Emily Duff

Waucoma — Hanna Schmitt

West Union — Trevor Hurd and Ethan Lape

The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September through December.

Tags