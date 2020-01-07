WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 472 students who were named to the 2019 Fall Term Dean’s List.
Area students included on the fall dean’s list are listed alphabetically by their hometowns.
Dunkerton — Noah Christians and Alecia Kimball
Fayette — Haley Meyer
Hawkeye — Silvia Oakland
Independence — Dylan Erdelt and Deonte Walker
Jesup — Annika Wall
Lamont — Henry Hahn
Oelwein — Mary McDonough
St. Lucas — Lucas Anderson
Strawberry Point — Jonathan Banse and Katheryn Opperman
Sumner — ChyAnne Jha, Brett Meyer and Natalie Risse
Volga — Emily Duff
Waucoma — Hanna Schmitt
West Union — Trevor Hurd and Ethan Lape
The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September through December.