AMES, Iowa (June 3, 2021) – Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.

Atkins, IA

Carl Gerhold IV, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude

Elberon, IA

Molly O’Brien, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Cum Laude

Norway, IA

Hannah Brecht, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics (H SCI), Cum Laude

Urbana, IA

Corissa Hite, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

Tessa Kohl, Master of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Benjamin Mayer, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology

Van Horne, IA

Zachary Bierschenk, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Grant Franzenburg, Bachelor of Science, Food Science (AGLS)

Samuel Hartman, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Taylor Hase-Mcmanemy, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising

Colin Hurley, Bachelor of Science, Finance and International Business, Cum Laude

Keaton Kline, Bachelor of Science, Physics

Vinton, IA

Eli Ferguson, Master of Accounting, Accounting

Devon Nachtman, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering