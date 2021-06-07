AMES, Iowa (June 3, 2021) – Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.
Atkins, IA
Carl Gerhold IV, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude
Elberon, IA
Molly O’Brien, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Cum Laude
Norway, IA
Hannah Brecht, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics (H SCI), Cum Laude
Urbana, IA
Corissa Hite, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Tessa Kohl, Master of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Benjamin Mayer, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology
Van Horne, IA
Zachary Bierschenk, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Grant Franzenburg, Bachelor of Science, Food Science (AGLS)
Samuel Hartman, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Taylor Hase-Mcmanemy, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising
Colin Hurley, Bachelor of Science, Finance and International Business, Cum Laude
Keaton Kline, Bachelor of Science, Physics
Vinton, IA
Eli Ferguson, Master of Accounting, Accounting
Devon Nachtman, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering