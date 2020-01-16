IOWA CITY — In December, more than 1,800 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students participated in ceremonies celebrating the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. As these students donned their caps and gowns — some of them the first in their family to do so — they embarked on a long journey that will forever be connected to their time at the UI as Hawkeyes.
Area students are listed below by their hometowns, with degrees and majors included.
Arlington — Alex Knickerbocker, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance
Calmar — Kisara Thompson, Bachelor of Arts, Biochemistry
Dundee — Kody Kleve, Bachelor of Arts, Enterprise Leadership
Fayette — Caroline Fantz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Independence — Mitchell Evens, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Elizabeth Jasper, Doctor of Philosophy, Epidemiology; Morgan Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing RN; Trent Versluis, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Electrical Engineering
Oelwein — Brian Hoffman, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
West Union — Ethan Rogers, Doctor of Philosophy, Sociology
About the University of Iowa
The University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.