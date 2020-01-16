Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

IOWA CITY — In December, more than 1,800 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students participated in ceremonies celebrating the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. As these students donned their caps and gowns — some of them the first in their family to do so — they embarked on a long journey that will forever be connected to their time at the UI as Hawkeyes.

Area students are listed below by their hometowns, with degrees and majors included.

Arlington — Alex Knickerbocker, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance

Calmar — Kisara Thompson, Bachelor of Arts, Biochemistry

Dundee — Kody Kleve, Bachelor of Arts, Enterprise Leadership

Fayette — Caroline Fantz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Independence — Mitchell Evens, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Elizabeth Jasper, Doctor of Philosophy, Epidemiology; Morgan Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing RN; Trent Versluis, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Electrical Engineering

Oelwein — Brian Hoffman, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

West Union — Ethan Rogers, Doctor of Philosophy, Sociology

