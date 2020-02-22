While the backside isn't where any State qualifier wishes to end up, five area wrestlers each claimed podium finishes during consolation matches on the last day of the State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines on Saturday.
Union's Kolten Crawford (120 lbs) kicked things off for Union with a 5-3 win over Ben Schmitz of Kuemper Catholic to advance to the third place match. The junior then faced off against a familiar rival in East Marshall's Dominik Ridout, who defeated Crawford during the regular season and at Sectional in La Porte City. Though Crawford gave up a mere two points to Ridout, the Union Knight was unable to put any points and fell by decision. Crawford will receive his fourth place finish tonight between final matches.
After a spectacular effort to stay alive in Friday's matches, Vinton-Shellsburg's Brady Ortner (126 lbs) came up short in a 3-1 loss to Grinell's Brock Beck to be send to the fifth place match. Ortner would be pinned by South Tama's Logan Arp in third period and finished sixth overall as the Vikes' lone qualifier this season.
Center Point-Urbana's Keegan Scheeler ran almost simultaneous of the aforementioned matches, taking down Averee Abben 8-4. A penalty point was awarded to the Stormin' Pointer at the conclusion of the match. Scheeler's day ended with Bryce Hatten of Winterset forfeiting due to a medical issues, awarding Scheeler a third place finish.
Jack Thomsen saw his hopes of standing atop the podium quelched yesterday controversially, but the South Dakota State commit bounced back with two pins to finish third place and keep Union's title hopes a chance ahead of finals.
Ethan Allie of Belle Plaine saw his third place hopes dashed by Tanner Hagen of West Hancock in a 5-2 decision, both points coming by escape. The three-time state qualifier ended his Plainsmen wrestling career end on an inconclusive note as a medical forfeit by his opponent ended his tournament run in fifth place.
The finals, which are set to begin at 6:00 p.m., will feature Cole Whitehead of CPU at 113 lbs, Lake LeBahn of Union at 132 lbs and Adam Ahrendsen of Union at 160 lbs.