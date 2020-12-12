Arlene Kruger

GARRISON: Arlene Mable (Salger) Kruger, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020 at home with her daughter and son-in-law, John and LaDonna Messer in rural Dysart.
Private family funeral services will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Garrison with Rev. Dr. Dean Rothchild officiating. Interment will be held at the Garrison Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, or Cedar Valley Hospice
Arlene was born at her home in Newhall on February 12, 1926, the daughter of Herman and Marie (Alpers) Salger. She was baptized by Rev. Otto Nieting of the St. John Lutheran Church, (then a country church) at her home on February 28, 1926. She attended country school and parochial school. On November 13, 1946, she was united in marriage to Kenneth M. Kruger, son of Merle and Elberta (Smiley) Kruger at the Trinity Lutheran parsonage in Vinton, by Rev. Otto Nieting
Arlene was a faithful member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Garrison. She loved spending time with her family. Arlene enjoyed gardening together with her husband Kenny. She liked watching T.V. westerns, and cooking shows, and doing word search puzzles.
She is survived by her daughters, LaDonna (John) Messer of Dysart, Nancy Kruger of Garrison; 4 grandchildren, Darcy Sherwood of LaPorte City, Jody (Jack) Powers of Waterloo, Natalie Kruger-Bartosh of Vinton, Nikole Kruger-Bartosh of Panama city, FL; 7 great-grandchildren, Emily (Andy) Spoerre, Kaylie Sherwood, Brayden Powers, Brennyn Powers, Kayden Kruger, Presley Pope, and Ellianna Hite; sister-in-law Pat Salger and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Herman, and Marie Salger; her in-laws, Merle, and Elberta Kruger; sisters Viola (Glen) Peterson, Nadine (Robert) Raymond, Loretta (Roger) Struve; brothers, Lawrence Salger, Marion Salger; and her great grandson Brylan Powers.
