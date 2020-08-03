Arlene Sturtz

Vinton--Arlene Mae (Kaiser) Sturtz, 95, long-time resident of Windsor Manor in Vinton, passed away unexpectedly July 31, 2020, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton, Iowa.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Vinton Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 pm on Thursday at the church. Private family graveside services will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Arlene was born May 6, 1925, the youngest of three children of Philip and Alma (Nabholz) Kaiser. She was a graduate of Aurora High School in Aurora, Iowa, where she played the baritone in the school band and forward on the basketball team.
Arlene married Malin Dale Sturtz, May 24, 1947 in Independence, Iowa where they farmed before moving to Shellsburg, Iowa. Arlene worked as the head librarian at the Vinton Public Library after starting her career there as the "Storybook Lady". Arlene was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Vinton where she participated in the Vinton Presbyterian Sewing Circle and the Women’s Group; the White Lily Chapter of the Eastern Star in Shellsburg; Parker ‘s Grove Church; American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Post #475 in Garrison; and the Vinton Garden Club in Vinton. She was also active in the Vinton Women’s Club, Modern Entertainers, The Heritage Club and the Historical Societies of Benton County and Aurora, Iowa. Arlene exhibited flower arrangements at the Benton County Fair for many years. There are a number of corkscrew willows throughout Vinton that are from starts that she shared. Arlene was also affiliated with Sturtz Repair in Vinton, Iowa.
Even though Grandma was involved in so many things she always had time for her grandkids: helping finish a Christmas present that required sewing (even when it was her own), taking the First Day of School picture (in the morning), making prom dresses, taking them out for their birthdays, sharing gardening tips and tricks, attending events and listening or visiting over cookies.
Arlene is survived by her oldest son Dennis and his wife Rosalee Sturtz (Vinton); daughter Linda Sturtz (Minneapolis, MN); grandchildren Michelle and Kevin Bookmeier (Vinton); Adam and Joellen Sturtz (Waukesha, WI); Kelly and Rich Shipley (Shellsburg); Matthew and Becky Sturtz (Vinton); and Jennifer Sturtz (Minneapolis, MN); great-grandchildren Taylor and Ryan Shipley; Dawson, Isaac, and Carlea Mae Sturtz; Matthew Bookmeier; and Annie Sturtz; brothers-in-law Darrell (Joan) Sturtz (Marion); Ed Lundahl (Independence); sisters-in-law Janice Brown (Ely) and Emma Wahl (Waterloo). Many other relatives and friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son Dale; daughter Lori; sister Viola (Allen) Neal, and brother Harold "Sam" Kaiser.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse Funeral Home is caring for Arlene and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Thank you to the staff at Windsor Manor, Vinton for all their love and care while Arlene was a resident. Thank you to the PAs and nurses at Virginia Gay Acute Care for their care and compassion for Arlene and their thoughtfulness for the family.