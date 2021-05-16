Vinton, Iowa (May 17, 20201) – Vinton-Shellsburg High School student Emma Arnold has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, Arnold will study Agriculture Business Management at Hawkeye Community College.
Arnold exemplifies the quality of students who are selected for Grow Ag Leaders scholarships.
“Emma is a very dependable and hardworking young lady. She has a positive attitude with a solid work ethic. You know that the work will be done and it will always be of high quality. She is the type of young person we need for the future. She is a young leader.” said Louise Fleming, Co-FFA Advisor
The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like Arnold to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance and more. Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides over 350 scholarships nationwide each year to support a student’s ag education.
Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. With support from Bayer Fund, more than $3.8 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014. For a complete list of recipients or more information, visit americasfarmers.com.