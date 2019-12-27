A Sumner woman has been arrested following a months-long investigation into a three-vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 93 near Sumner.
On Dec. 19, Melissa Dawn Nickerson, 31, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, for causing the crash that sent all three drivers and two passengers to the hospital with various injuries.
According to the accident report, at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 17, Nickerson was driving eastbound on Highway 93 in a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan immediately behind a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Jeffrey Ray Bloom, 56, of Fredericksburg. In the initial report, Nickerson claimed she was dizzy, looked down for a moment, and then rear-ended the Colorado as Bloom was waiting to turn left into the Liquid Glass parking lot.
The force of the initial crash forced the truck into the path of a westbound 2016 Ford Escape, which was driven by Trace Jane Waddell, 49, of Sumner. They, along with passengers Jonathan Francis Langreck, 41, of West Union, who was with Bloom, and Hailey Kay Ann Waddell, 20, of Waverly, who was in the Escape, were transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner for their injuries.
According to the criminal complaint, Bloom’s injuries resulted in paralysis from the waist down.
In an investigation, according to the court document, Nickerson told deputies in an interview that she actually had her Facebook app open on her phone and was in a Messenger conversation with another party. Deputies then seized the device for an examination and found in an extraction report what Nickerson said was true.
Initially, Nickerson was cited for failure to maintain control, a scheduled traffic infraction. However, the new charge of serious injury by vehicle carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and/or up to $7,500 in fines. According to the complaint, Nickerson was booked and later released from the Bremer County Jail with a court date pending.