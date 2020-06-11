For children in Keyston and Elberon, summer marks the end of school and the beginning of fun activities for all. Many kids normally take part in the summer rec league, playing tee ball, softball and baseball in Keystone Park at little cost to families. That all changed this year with COVID-19 spinning the world upside down.
“Knowing that baseball and softball would have to be different this year, we aren’t moving forward with a league this year,” Emily Upah, a volunteer for Keystone/Elberon Rec said. “Safety is always the biggest concern we have each season. There are a number of restrictions still in place that make it hard to be safe and have fun.”
But Upah still wanted to keep kids ranging from preschool to high school involved in the rec league engaged in some fashion. The idea of painting boards fell on her lap as Atkins Lumber donated wooden boards for the project. Families could pick up the board and decorated them how they pleased. Once finished, the boards were returned to Upah and she put a protective coating on them. 58 boards were completed and are now proudly displayed at Keystone Park after it was reopened to the public.
“I think that the boards really showcase the talents and personalities in Keystone and Elberon,” Upah said. “It’s so cool to drive by those boards and see all the work they put into them. It’s just a really cool collection of paintings.”
The plan for the painted boards is to remain in the park for the majority of the summer, serving as a reminder that creativity and fun is not canceled due to the coronavirus.
“We hope people are still excited to visit the park and kids are able to take their family there just to show them what they’ve made,” Upah said. “Kids can have a sense of pride in their community, knowing that their artwork is displayed and contributes to the beautification of Keystone.”
Upah hopes future opportunities such as these boards will be considered in the future. Check out the Keystone/Elberon Rec Facebook page for more information.