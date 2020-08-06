Asian Chicken Salad Sandwich

Prep time: 30 Min Serves: 4
Ingredients:
CHICKEN SALAD
2 chicken breasts, cooked and chopped
3 slice bacon, cooked and chopped
1 bag(s) tri-colored cabbage mix, 16 oz.
1 bunch scallions (green onions)
1 pkg slivered almonds, 4 oz.
2 Tbsp sesame seeds
1 tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
CARROT GINGER DRESSING
3 carrots, peeled and cut up
½ small onion, peeled and cut up
3 clove garlic, peeled
1 stalk celery, cut up
1 ½ inch ginger peeled
1 Tbsp sugar
4 Tbsp white vinegar
2 Tbsp soy sauce
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
BREAD
8 slices of a crusty-type bread
CONDIMENTS
4 lettuce leaves
Directions:
1. Dressing: Cut the veggies into small pieces and put in the food processor with liquids.
2. Process until smooth. Set aside.
3. Chicken salad: Mix together the ingredients.
4. Blend in the dressing. Refrigerate.
5. Spoon chicken salad onto crusty bread. Top with Lettuce. Slice and serve.