Asian Chicken Salad Sandwich

Prep time: 30 Min Serves: 4

Ingredients:

CHICKEN SALAD

2 chicken breasts, cooked and chopped

3 slice bacon, cooked and chopped

1 bag(s) tri-colored cabbage mix, 16 oz.

1 bunch scallions (green onions)

1 pkg slivered almonds, 4 oz.

2 Tbsp sesame seeds

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

CARROT GINGER DRESSING

3 carrots, peeled and cut up

½ small onion, peeled and cut up

3 clove garlic, peeled

1 stalk celery, cut up

1 ½ inch ginger peeled

1 Tbsp sugar

4 Tbsp white vinegar

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

BREAD

8 slices of a crusty-type bread

CONDIMENTS

4 lettuce leaves

Directions:

1. Dressing: Cut the veggies into small pieces and put in the food processor with liquids.

2. Process until smooth. Set aside.

3. Chicken salad: Mix together the ingredients.

4. Blend in the dressing. Refrigerate.

5. Spoon chicken salad onto crusty bread. Top with Lettuce. Slice and serve.