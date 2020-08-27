Asian Tacos

Ingredients:
1 tablespoon oil
3/4 lb. pork tenderloin, cut into thin bite-sized strips
1 garlic clove, minced
2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
2 cups finely shredded cabbage (or bok choy for Asian-authentic if you can find it)
1 cup julienne-cut (2x1/8x1/8-inch) carrots
1/4 cup chopped green onions
4 (6-inch) flour tortillas, warmed
Purchased tempura sauce for dipping
Steps:
Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add pork, garlic and hoisin sauce; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until pork is no longer pink. Add finely shredded cabbage (or bok choy), carrots and onions; cook and stir 1 minute or until vegetables are crisp-tender.
Spoon about 1/2 cup pork mixture onto half of each warm tortilla. Fold each in half. Serve tacos with tempura sauce.