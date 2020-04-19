For nearly a quarter of a century, the Atkins Community Club has put on an annual Watermelon Days town celebration and invests the money raised back into the community.
According to Atkins Community Club Secretary Christy Damon, they are currently holding a contest where the best artist watermelon design submission will be featured on this year’s Watermelon Days t-shirt. The submission deadline has been extended to May 5.
Watermelon themed drawings signed by the artists can have up to six colors and must include Atkins Watermelon Days and the festival dates of July 31 and August 1.
Each entrant is encouraged to include a “catchy logo” with his or her submission and a phone number and email address should be included so Club members can contact the winner. If the winner is under age 18, he or she will need a parent’s permission before the design can be used.
The artist whose watermelon design is chosen will receive a free t-shirt and $25.
Submit computer designs electronically to director@atkins.lib.ia.us; hand drawings should be submitted on 8.5” x 11” paper at the Atkins Public Library book drop.
New t-shirts will cost $15 and will be available in different sizes. To order, contact Library Director Cathy Becker by phone at 319.446.7676 from 10:00 a.m. to noon and from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. When ready, the shirts can be picked up at the library.
According to Damon, the Atkins Community Club began talking about the Watermelon Days event in February and held their first official meeting in March, where preparations for things like ticket printing, banners, bleachers, raffles, bottled water, etc. were discussed. “It is a busy time,” she said.
The scheduled April meeting where the parade grand marshal and types of inflatables were on the agenda was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The next meeting is set for May. Event changes will be published in the Vinton Livewire and in a flier mailed to Atkins residents.
Additionally, Atkins Community Club sponsor information will be on their Facebook page and on the City of Atkins website.
The tentative Watermelon Days schedule on Friday night, from 6:00 p.m. to between 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., focuses on kids events, where children can participate in corn-hole bag tournaments and a kiddy parade for 5th graders and under, who will walk or ride on decorated bikes and in little cars.
Also on Friday, a Helping Hands concession will offer kids games, rides, and a duck pond.
A carousel and about six little fire engine trucks in a circle, about 50 years old with new mechanics and paint redone a few years ago, will be available for kids to ride. There will also be a little bouncing house, two non-rock climbs with swing chairs H & H FUN RIDES will run on both Friday and Saturday.
Watermelon Days also offers individual disc golf beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday night at the soccer field costing $5. Participants can pay when they sign up on-site. There will be two divisions. The first is 12 years old and under and the second is for those over 12 years of age. They have a lot of fun with that,” Damon said.
Additionally, a 5K run/walk is also scheduled for Friday.
On Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m., a Watermelon Days parade will start at the school on 4th Avenue. Church floats with summer themes, the mayor, school bands playing, and the American Legion presenting flags, will pass parade watchers lining the streets. No preregistration is required to participate. “Just show up that day,” said Atkins Public Library Director Cathy Becker.
After the parade, folks will congregate in City Park for S & S watermelon donated by Cassill Motors readied in slices at tables by volunteers. The watermelon is free for anyone until it is gone and people can help themselves to as much of the juicy fruit as they want throughout the day.
Watermelon bowling games will have kids rolling small melon balls towards a pin in hopes of knocking it down in three tries. If the watermelon breaks, you might have only a half watermelon left to bowl with, Damon said.
Also for fun, there will be seed spitting contests, an adult bean bag toss starting at noon and H&H FUN RIDES will also have large inflatables on Saturday.
A presentation of Colors by the Legion Post 217 at City Park on Saturday will take place before the Billy K. Murray Band plays. Murray is a gentleman no longer living, who started his own band that continues today. According to Damon, local Atkins residents, all ages, will play in the band at noon.
On Saturday, folks can cool off and play Bingo from noon to 4:00 p.m. in the City Hall building.
There will also be a beer tent and live band area in the City Hall and public library parking lot across the street from the park. The beer tent starts after the parade and will run until midnight. Security guards will be onsite near the beer tent, Damon said.
Live music will be played by a couple of local bands not yet chosen, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Then at 8:00 p.m. to midnight, a professional live band will play in the City Hall parking lot. Picnic tables and bleachers will be available for seating.
Damon said St Stephens Lutheran Church usually offers a food concession on Saturday only and her Club is in the process of arranging with the Post Prom Committee, a local school fundraising kickoff concession for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday; proceeds from food sales will go toward post-prom costs next spring.
During the Watermelon Days event, there will be $1 raffles for the adults and free raffles for teens and kids; gift card prizes will be awarded to winners. A raffle ticket table will be set up where attendees can fill out their names and phone numbers for the evening drawing.
There will also be fireworks on Saturday evening at dusk and the band will take a break during the display. “It is pretty spectacular. We always had great reviews on the fireworks,” Damon said.
The Gordy Nelson Car Memorial Car Show will also be held in an area of the soccer field across from City Park.
Watermelon Days’ 24-year history began in 1996. Before this, there was a 4th of July celebration held in Atkins from 1954 to 1995. As Cedar Rapids expanded its 4th of July event, Atkins added the Watermelon Days theme and changed the date for the town’s celebration, they said.
Damon said she wants to thank the great group of Watermelon Days volunteers in Atkins and everything is subject to change.