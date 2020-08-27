Lana Robison received advanced notice of the incoming storm system from a friend out of town warning of the danger. Categorized as derecho capable of producing winds as fast as 140 mph, the storm left the Robison household damaged, but fortunate as she ventured out into Atkins after the storm.
“We knew there were homes where kids would be alone, so we went around banging on doors to see if they were ok,” Robison said. “In the kitty corner from our house, the whole side of someone’s house was gone. Some people were shocked, but everyone was alive.”
The storm left a path of widespread devastation across south Benton County and into Linn County. Atkins was not spared as trees were uprooted and felled all across neighborhoods. The fire station was damaged and left inoperable. City Hall had glass shattered everywhere after windows were blown out. Robison, who sits on the Atkins City Council, saw many needs to be met in the wake of the derecho.
“Several of us got together to form a core group of volunteers,” Robison said. “We started by knocking on doors, seeing if people needed food, water, or cleanup. We grabbed rakes, chainsaws and began clearing yards. I believe we’ve cleared more than 100 yards since we got started.”
One house Robison and the group continued to stop at was the home of Dana and Linda Tow, but neither were home. Linda had taken her husband, a disabled veteran, to the VA in Iowa City and left the house on generator power. Robison and the entourage of volunteers were unaware of this, but took it upon themselves to “trespass” and clean up the yard.
“Our neighbor sent us a picture of them getting down to work,” Tow said. “They cleaned up our whole backyard. I’m 65 and my husband is unable to clean up, so we weren’t sure how we’d manage to clean it up ourselves. They did every bit of it and the yard looked amazing after they were done.”
Christy and Josh Deutsch were two volunteers who joined Robison with cleanup and assistance. Josh and their nine-year-old son grabbed their rakes for several cleanups and provided drinks for the volunteers.
“This experience has brought this community closer,” Christy said. “I've met neighbors through helping with debris cleanup and delivering drinks. I think the vulnerability right now is higher and people are more willing to let you in and help them in different ways.”
The level of involvement Robison got from Atkins was “awesome” as she got 16 volunteers the time when all she was looking for was eight. From there, groups ranged from 15 to 23 people. Over the course of the last two weeks, the volunteers have met less and less as work and athletics resume in the area.
“I did not know anyone’s name that first day,” Robison said. “I had no idea who they were, but we became friends. When I needed help at my own house, they showed up without question. The response has been incredible. Atkins is taking care of its own.”
Deutsch noted that other communities are experiencing hardship alongside Atkins after the derecho, but she was grateful to be in Atkins during this disaster as the community came together.
“A lot of praise goes out to Lana and the crew,” Deutsch said. “I’m fortunate to call Atkins home and build relationships here. I hope to watch my kids continue to grow and flourish here.”
The Tows have lived in Atkins for 40 years and were also grateful that the needs of the community were taken seriously as volunteers stepped up immediately.
“The fact people were out trying to check on us afterwards says a lot,” Tow said. “We didn’t have to ask for help. There have been some hot days and these volunteers have been out there working their butts off. Atkins is an amazing town.”
Volunteers, including Robison, recently cleared debris from a local nature trail as work continues to clean up Atkins. Focus will soon turn to repairing city properties and finding a home for the fire department equipment before the winter.
“Atkins takes care of itself,” Robison said. “We don’t need the cavalry, because we are the cavalry as far as ourselves. The people who have stepped up to help others, that has been incredible.”